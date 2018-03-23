Deadly hostage-taking at French supermarket 'seems to be a terrorist act'

RYM MOMTAZ
A gunman shot up a supermarket and took hostages in southern France today, officials said.

Two people died while about a dozen others were wounded during the attack in the small town of Trebes, a spokesman with France's national police service told The Associated Press. It was unclear whether any hostages remained inside the supermarket.

The mayor of Trebes told ABC News the assailant was still inside the building with an armed police officer, after others were apparently allowed to exit.

The local prefecture confirmed via Twitter that the incident occurred at the Super U Trebes supermarket.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggested the situation "seems to be a terrorist act."

Earlier today, in the neighboring town of Carcassonne, an armed man shot at a group of police officers, injuring one of them, according to Philippe. The prime minister did not say whether the two incidents were linked.

France's interior ministry urged people to avoid the area around the supermarket, tweeting that police were on scene and had set up a security perimeter.

Prosecutors are apparently treating the incident as terrorism.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

