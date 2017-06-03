Demonstrators rallied in the Bay Area Saturday to ask for an impartial investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.Representative Barbara Lee lead the charge, calling on volunteers to get involved by calling red states, or traveling with groups to the Central Valley to help do precinct walks to unseat Republicans."We need a wall of resistance in the House to stop some of these horrific budget cuts and tax breaks for billionaires," Lee said.Many young activists participated in Saturday's events, including one in San Jose. "Our game does not end in 2018, or 2020. We are building some lasting civil engagement," student Sam Kohn from Indivisible Berkeley said.Similar marches took place across the country.