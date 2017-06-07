We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate tweet about tonight's City Council meeting and potential Sanctuary City declaration. — City of Hayward (@cityofhayward) June 6, 2017

The City of Hayward is considering officially declaring itself a sanctuary city, but the city council meeting got off to an awkward start, with the mayor apologizing for an inappropriate tweet."I don't really know what to say in response," said Mayor Barbara Halliday. "This was absolutely inappropriate."The city was reminding people about the sanctuary city agenda item with a meme that read, "Let's taco about it."The city spokesperson says they've used the meme before, and it turned up in the rotation in a terrible way."A really unfortunate mistake that came to our attention this morning and we're really embarrassed about it and upset about it," said Chuck Finnie.The tweet is not what brought some 200 people to the meeting. Support for the city making its stance as a sanctuary city official. It was almost unanimous."Immigrants from various communities are good for this country. Immigrants are good for this country," said attendee Matthew Stewart."Sanctuary conjures images of safety -- a place where someone who is in danger or afraid can seek refuge," said Reverand Maria Cristina Vlassidis.One woman of about 40 speakers voiced opposition. "I'm wondering if certain people pandering for the Hispanic vote are more concerned about foreign nationals than they are for the safety of United States citizens," Marleen Tellheim said.A community task force, created in February, recommended the council approve the resolution. It basically ensures the Hayward police will not do the work of federal immigration officers -- a practice already in place in the city.