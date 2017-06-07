SANCTUARY CITIES

Despite taco tweet, Hayward shows overwhelming support for sanctuary city status

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Hayward is considering officially declaring itself a sanctuary city, but the city council meeting got off to an awkward start, with the mayor apologizing for an inappropriate tweet.

By
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Hayward is considering officially declaring itself a sanctuary city, but the city council meeting got off to an awkward start, with the mayor apologizing for an inappropriate tweet.

"I don't really know what to say in response," said Mayor Barbara Halliday. "This was absolutely inappropriate."

The city was reminding people about the sanctuary city agenda item with a meme that read, "Let's taco about it."

This screengrab shows a tweet by the City of Hayward on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.


The city spokesperson says they've used the meme before, and it turned up in the rotation in a terrible way.

"A really unfortunate mistake that came to our attention this morning and we're really embarrassed about it and upset about it," said Chuck Finnie.

The tweet is not what brought some 200 people to the meeting. Support for the city making its stance as a sanctuary city official. It was almost unanimous.

"Immigrants from various communities are good for this country. Immigrants are good for this country," said attendee Matthew Stewart.

RELATED: Hayward apologizes for taco pun used in sanctuary protection meeting tweet

"Sanctuary conjures images of safety -- a place where someone who is in danger or afraid can seek refuge," said Reverand Maria Cristina Vlassidis.

One woman of about 40 speakers voiced opposition. "I'm wondering if certain people pandering for the Hispanic vote are more concerned about foreign nationals than they are for the safety of United States citizens," Marleen Tellheim said.

A community task force, created in February, recommended the council approve the resolution. It basically ensures the Hayward police will not do the work of federal immigration officers -- a practice already in place in the city.

Click here for more stories about sanctuary cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstwittersanctuary citiesbuzzworthyimmigrationtacossocial mediaracism
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SANCTUARY CITIES
Hayward apologizes for taco pun used in sanctuary protection meeting tweet
SoCal man asks Pres. Trump to withhold sanctuary city funding in TV ad
Pelosi reflects on 30 years in US politics at SF event
Protesters recognize May Day in Oakland
More sanctuary cities
NEWS
Police arrest east London man in connection with bridge attacks
US strikes pro-Syrian regime forces near coalition training facility
SF Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
More News
Top Stories
Santa Rosa police seek help finding missing teen
UCB police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
SF Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger
SF police detain mother who allegedly abandoned child near zoo
Stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
NB I-880 reopens in San Leandro after fatal motorcycle crash
UCB police: Woman shoved meth in child's mouth
Show More
Pleasanton high school mourning sudden death of beloved teacher
Bay Area man captures video after Paris police shoot hammer attack suspect
Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
Walnut Creek facility hosts summer basketball camps
Apple WWDC attendees inspired by Michelle Obama
More News
Top Video
UCB police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
SF Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger
Calls grow for more charges in Oakland Ghost Ship fire
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
More Video