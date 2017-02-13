DISNEYLAND

Disneyland parking garage fire damages 9 cars

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nine cars were damaged after a fire at the main parking garage at Disneyland, according to Anaheim police.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland guests Monday afternoon, according to officials.

The Anaheim Police Department said nine cars were impacted by the fire at the Mickey and Friends parking structure.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 4:35 p.m. after an Anaheim police officer reported the blaze.

"At this time we don't know the extent of the damage to all those vehicles, but nine vehicles were impacted by the fire," Sgt. Daron Wyatt with the Anaheim Police Department stated.

Authorities announced the two-alarm fire was knocked down at about 5:35 p.m. Officials said they were waiting for the smoke to clear before allowing all guests to return to their vehicles.

Viewers captured smoke billowing from the second floor of the parking garage and shared their images with ABC7 by using #abc7eyewitness on social media.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple cars caught fire at the main parking garage for Disneyland, according to officials.


"As soon as we saw it we turned around because they told us to leave. We didn't notice it at first, but as soon as they told us what it was, we could smell it and we left. It was a little scary for the kids," an eyewitness told ABC7.

Disneyland officials said no vehicles were currently being allowed in the structure and guests were being directed to an alternate parking area.

Medics treated seven employees who reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation, according to authorities. Police said the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, officials stated.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
newsdisneylandcar firefiredisneyfire departmentsAnaheim
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISNEYLAND
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
ABC7 celebrates 88th birthday of Mickey Mouse!
Disneyland, California Adventure ring in holiday season
Service-dog-in-training gets caricature drawn at Disneyland
More disneyland
NEWS
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Monday
Critical repairs being made to Bay Area water supply tunnel
Court blocks Trump's immigration order indefinitely
More News
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Show More
Man fatally shot while driving wife and two children
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
Critical repairs being made to Bay Area water supply tunnel
Spectators discouraged near Hwy 35 washout in Los Gatos
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sex offenses
More News
Top Video
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
More Video