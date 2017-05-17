DMV

DMV reports technical issues at some branches

Customers wait at the counter at the DMV in this undated photo. (KGO-TV)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The DMV is having technical problems at some of its field offices, the agency reported Wednesday.

The issue is causing problems with driver's license and vehicle registration transactions.

"A number of DMV field offices throughout the state are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues, impacting driver license and vehicle registration transactions. We are currently working with the California Department of Technology to determine the cause and to remedy the situation as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience."



No further details were immediately available, and it was unclear which branches were experiencing the issues.
