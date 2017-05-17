DMV reports technical issues at some branches

Longer waits that usual at @CA_DMV in #SF. Computer system down across state. No registrations or license processing pic.twitter.com/rJiiWBpLa3 — Juan Carlos Guerrero (@JuanCarlosABC7) May 17, 2017

The DMV is having technical problems at some of its field offices, the agency reported Wednesday.The issue is causing problems with driver's license and vehicle registration transactions."A number of DMV field offices throughout the state are experiencing intermittent connectivity issues, impacting driver license and vehicle registration transactions. We are currently working with the California Department of Technology to determine the cause and to remedy the situation as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience."No further details were immediately available, and it was unclear which branches were experiencing the issues.