Donald Trump Jr., wife are separating

MATT SEYLER
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are separating.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority."

The couple, who married in 2005, went on to ask for privacy.

The news was broken by The New York Post, which reported Wednesday that a divorce could be imminent.

At 40, Trump Jr. is President Donald Trump's eldest child. He serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Vanessa Trump, also 40, is a former model who made news last month after opening a piece of hate mail addressed to her husband dusted with suspicious powder. The NYPD concluded that the substance was nonhazardous.

