Dow tanks more than 700 points amid fears of China trade war

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 700 points today amids Wall Street fears of a potential trade war with China sparked by punishing tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.
At the closing bell, the Dow finished the day down 724 points to 23,957.
The other major indexes also tanked. The S&P 500 fell 68 points to 2,643, while the Nasdaq plunged 178 to 7,168.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
