Dozens displaced after fire at Travel Inn in Vallejo

Crews evacuated a motel on Lincoln Road E. in Vallejo Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO,Calif. --
Between 30 and 40 people were displaced Sunday morning after a fire broke out a residential Vallejo hotel, according to spokesman with the
Vallejo Fire Department.

At about 9:20 a.m., firefighters responded to the Travel Inn located at 160 Lincoln Road E., fire spokesman Danny Gutierrez said.


There, firefighters found that a fire had quickly spread through one of the hotel's wings.

Firefighters were ultimately able to bring the blaze under control about an hour after arrival, according to Gutierrez.

At least 16 units in the wing sustained extensive damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, Gutierrez said.

Initial reports said some residents may have been trapped inside the building, however, all residents were able to safely evacuate themselves.

No firefighters were injured, however three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to Gutierrez.

Original reports stated there may have been some people who were trapped in multiple rooms.


One cat was rescued from the building and several animals were reported missing. Fire crews are searching nearby areas for the pets, Gutierrez said.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

