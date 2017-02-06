Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco, Fairfax killings

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --Two drifters charged in the 2015 murders of a Canadian tourist in San Francisco and a hiker in Fairfax pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday.
Morrison Lampley and Lila Alligood were both charged in the deaths of Audrey Carey and Steven Carter.
Lampley will be sentenced to 100 years to life in prison. Alligood will be sentenced to 50 years to life.
A third defendant, Sean Angold, agreed to be a witness against the other two in exchange for immunity and a 15-year prison sentence.
Lampley and Alligood will be sentenced Apr. 18.
