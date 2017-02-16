It costs absolutely nothing to drive down "The crookedest street in the world," but one civic leader in San Francisco wants to charge drivers to ride down that iconic block of Lombard Street.A new report released Thursday suggests that enacting what would be California's first toll for a street would reduce congestion.Supervisor Mark Farrell supports the idea of a toll for the tourist attraction that draws thousands of people to the street every year.Farrell believes the toll would improve the quality of life for residents on that block.