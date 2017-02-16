NEWS

Drivers could face toll to drive down 'crookedest street' in San Francisco

Lombard Street is seen from above in San Francisco in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It costs absolutely nothing to drive down "The crookedest street in the world," but one civic leader in San Francisco wants to charge drivers to ride down that iconic block of Lombard Street.

A new report released Thursday suggests that enacting what would be California's first toll for a street would reduce congestion.

Supervisor Mark Farrell supports the idea of a toll for the tourist attraction that draws thousands of people to the street every year.

Farrell believes the toll would improve the quality of life for residents on that block.
