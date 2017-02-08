SMASH AND GRAB

East Bay 24 Hour Fitness has 15 car burglaries in one night

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fifteen cars in the parking lot of a San Ramon 24 Hour Fitness location were hit by smash and grab burglers Monday night and police are urging patrons to be on high alert. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) --
The 24 Hour Fitness parking lot has had auto burglaries in the past, but never 15 times in one night. Shopping centers Danville and Blackhawk were also targeted.

It's a busy parking lot with people constantly going in and out of the fitness center in San Ramon, but on Monday night a thief or thieves managed to break the windows of at least 15 cars and steal the personal items inside.

People who use the lot regularly have heard about the occasional auto break-in, but never so many in one night.

"That's crazy, I mean generally I find this place pretty safe," said San Ramon resident Stacy Sibler. "I come here all the time and I never have any problems."

Earlier in the evening, there were six auto burglaries at Blackhawk Plaza while in Danville there were at least two at the Rose Garden shopping center.

Investigators from all three jurisdictions believe the break-ins are connected and they say only vehicles with items in plain view were targeted.

The thieves sorted out what they wanted to keep and dumped the rest in a different location.

"We found bags, clothing," said Michael Schneider of the San Ramon police told ABC7 News. "It appears what they ended up taking were mainly electronics, I think some sports equipment--that type of stuff."

Investigators are working on a few leads. They're reviewing video from security cameras mounted either at the shopping centers or throughout town.

People we talked to are now thinking twice about what they leave behind in their cars.

When asked if she should change her habits of leaving things around, Blackhawk resident Shirlane Lim said, "Based on what I heard today I think I should."
Related Topics:
newsburglarysmash and grabrobberycrimepolicecarcar thefttheftinvestigationsSan RamonDanvilleBlackhawk
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SMASH AND GRAB
San Francisco spends $3,000 on signs to prevent car theft
Violins returned to smash-and-grab victim
Burglars use battering ram to break into San Francisco shop
More smash and grab
NEWS
Trump Hosting Japanese Prime Minister at Mar-a-Lago 'as a Gift'
Spicer Says Trump Had 'Every Right' to Defend Ivanka About Nordstrom
Trump's SCOTUS Pick Calls His Comments on Judiciary 'Demoralizing'
Ex-NY Knick Charles Oakley Arrested After Altercation
More News
Top Stories
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
Weather forecast for Wednesday evening
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience
Flooding, mudslides, some school closures expected in North Bay
San Francisco, San Jose may use speed enforcement cameras
Show More
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General despite strong opposition
Officials visited Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse many times before fire
Los Gatos woman uses Facebook Live to get help after mudslide
Rev. Jesse Jackson weighs in on Jeff Sessions controversy
LIST: Marin County school closures
More News
Top Video
Weather forecast for Wednesday evening
Van swallowed by Santa Cruz mountain road
Good samaritans save driver after car flips into Uvas creek
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Wednesday
More Video