East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again

The woman suspected of driving drunk and killing a 3-year-old in San Ramon is now being charged with being drunk in public. (Photo by Pleasanton PD)

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay mother arrested last year for a DUI crash that killed a young boy has been arrested again.

Yarenit Malihan, the wife of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy, was found lying on the ground at Sunol and Bernal in Pleasanton on Friday, shortly after noon. This is her third alcohol or drug-related arrest.

RELATED: Sheriff's deputy's wife arrested for DUI that killed 3-year-old in San Ramon

Police say she seemed intoxicated but complained of back pain, so they took her to the hospital. After she was medically cleared, they arrested her for being drunk in public.

Back in September, Malihan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after a fatal crash in San Ramon. She reportedly crashed into a car that had stopped on the shoulder of Highway 680 after running out of gas. The impact killed 3-year-old Elijah Dunn, who was strapped in his carseat in the disabled car.

She had reportedly been charged with DUI and child endangerment in June after being pulled over in Pleasanton with her 10-year-old in the car. She pleaded not guilty and was arraigned on August 31, just days before the deadly crash in San Ramon.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has not yet filed charges in last September's fatal wreck that left the 3-year-old boy dead.
