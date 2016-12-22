Eastbound I-580 reopens after shooting investigation in Oakland

The CHP shut down Eastbound Interstate 580 at Pearl and Harrison streets in Oakland after they discovered a person shot in a white Acura. The highway remained closed for approximately one hour Thursday night.Two victims have been confirmed by police. Police say the two victims are male and that the shooter aimed at the driver's side striking one man in the cheek and the other three times in the leg. Both victims were taken to Highland Hospital and are conscious and breathing.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.