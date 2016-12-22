DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Eastbound I-580 reopens after shooting investigation in Oakland

The CHP shut down Interstate 580 in Oakland after a shooting involving two victims on Dec. 22, 2016. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The CHP shut down Eastbound Interstate 580 at Pearl and Harrison streets in Oakland after they discovered a person shot in a white Acura. The highway remained closed for approximately one hour Thursday night.

Two victims have been confirmed by police. Police say the two victims are male and that the shooter aimed at the driver's side striking one man in the cheek and the other three times in the leg. Both victims were taken to Highland Hospital and are conscious and breathing.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newshighwaysshootingdrive by shootingcrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Aaron Hernandez identified as shooter in 2012 drive-by shooting
Man accused of shooting at car on I-580 in Oakland
Investigators say road rage incident preempted Oakland 580 shooting
I-580 reopens following shooting investigation, major delays continue
More drive by shooting
NEWS
Firefighters battle two alarm fire in East Oakland Hills
Sonoma Airport staff searches for family of hero who lost Purple Heart
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man
More News
Top Stories
San Leandro widow surprised with new furniture in apartment
Sonoma Airport staff searches for family of hero who lost Purple Heart
Traveling sneaker exhibit opens at Oakland museum
Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man
Durant, Warriors rally for 117-101 win against Nets
Bay Area schools aim to increase computer science literacy
Farmers, consumers split over labeling of GMO foods
Show More
African American Shakespeare's 'Cinderella' tops weekend events in SF
Passenger allegedly harasses Ivanka Trump on SFO bound flight
Consumer Reports explores Honda, Toyota SUV performance
SF police union looks to block new use of force policy
E. Palo Alto volunteers hand out toys, food to families
More News
Photos
Tiny firefighters star in cutest Christmas card EVER
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Massive fire at Richmond auto wrecking yard
More Photos