NEWS

Eastbound I-80 in Richmond reopens after double shooting, traffic delays

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two people were shot in a targeted shooting on Interstate 80 in Richmond Thursday, resulting in traffic backups in the East Bay. A law enforcement source tells ABC7 News three suspects have been detained in conjunction with the shooting. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Police have detained three possible suspects in a shooting Thursday in Richmond on Interstate Highway 80, which sent two victims to the hospital and has closed all of the highway's eastbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. near San Pablo Avenue and all eastbound lanes have been closed since about 3:45 p.m., according to CHP spokesman Officer Sean Wilkenfeld.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital and another was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, both with serious injuries, Wilkenfeld said.

Witnesses described the vehicle that appeared to be involved in the shooting as a silver Dodge Charger, and Richmond officers detained the possible suspects a little after 4 p.m. in the city's Iron Triangle neighborhood, according to Richmond police spokesman Lt. Felix Tan.

The shooting appears to be a "targeted" attack, and not random, according to Wilkenfeld.

No time was given for when the lanes might reopen and social media posts show that traffic has backed up all the way into El Cerrito and Berkeley.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway at MacDonald Avenue.

The San Pablo Ave. exit was closed shortly after 3:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newscalifornia highway patrolshooting
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
More News
Top Stories
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
SF firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
Residents attend San Jose flood victims town hall
Consumer Reports recommends over-the-counter hearing aids
Show More
7 On Your Side helps fix East Bay couple's gas fireplace
No bomb found after threat prompts Los Gatos Jewish center evacuation
Oakland struggles as Raiders Vegas plan moves forward
I-880 billboard calls out Tesla CEO
Rollover crash causes major backup in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Fremont facility helps test new tech gadgets
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area teen discusses act of kindness that went viral
Witness describes Hwy 101 road rage fight in SF
Father of accused stalker doesn't think son talked to underage girls
More Video