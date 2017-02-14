Evacuation orders lifted in Oroville Dam area

The mandatory evacuation order has been reduced to an evacuation advisory in Sutter County. Please Drive Safely. [1/2] — County of Sutter (@CountyofSutter) February 14, 2017

Any resident displaced by the evacuation may return home at 1:00 p.m. All residents advised to maintain heightened level of awareness. [2/3] — County of Sutter (@CountyofSutter) February 14, 2017

Evacuation Advisory considers probability area will continue to be affected & residents need to remain prepared for Evacuation Order. [3/3] — County of Sutter (@CountyofSutter) February 14, 2017

Nearly 200,000 people are still under mandatory evacuation orders Monday night over fear the Oroville Dam emergency spillway could fail.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in the area around the Oroville Dam after officials say the spillway has remained stable for four days.Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that experts found no additional damage to "compromise the overall integrity" of the spillway. He says the lake behind Oroville Dam also is capable of handling additional rain from an expected storm this week.Honea said that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes. He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest, is low enough to accommodate an expected storm.Nearly 200,000 people living below the Oroville Dam had been evacuated after the dam's spillways were damaged by erosion.A relay of helicopters started moving dirt, rocks and concrete onto the crumbling emergency spillway while keeping an eye on the damaged main spillway using tools as sophisticated as night-vision goggles.Crews are working to shore-up the spillway. It eroded over the weekend after being used for the first time in nearly five decades.Officials said the spillway has been stable for four days, and that the incoming storms are much smaller than the storms that have helped fill the reservoir so high, allowing them to lift the order.