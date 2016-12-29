Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Kendra Scott, the ex-fiance of former 489er Ray McDonald, is accusing the former 49er of beating her while she was pregnant with her son. She's sharing disturbing details of their relationship and wants his overnight visits with the now toddler suspended until a judge hears the case.
Scott says she's speaking up to protect her 20-month-old son and herself. "Domestic violence is looked down upon and I feel like a lot of people are afraid to speak up," she told ABC7 News.
She says McDonald has a long history of abuse and she is filing an emergency request to stop his visits with their child.
"The level of violence by dad is of extreme concern, said Scott's attorney Robin Yeamans. "He choked mother. He would play with his gun during arguments."
Yeamans released images of Scott, beaten and bruised. She also put out a video recorded in 2015 where an argument between the couple ends with Scott running and screaming with her baby boy in her arms.
"I used to record Ray just so he could look back at it the following day and reflect on it," Scott said. "This time I was just scared."
McDonald's attorney said in a statement: The video, now nearly two years old, is taken out of context and is being presented to the public to influence pending custody proceedings."
The attorney added that her client wants to protect the privacy and best interests of his son. McDonald was released from the 49ers in 2014 for his off field behavior.
Scott has set up a change.org petition to build support for domestic violence victims connected to NFL players.