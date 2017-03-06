HAZING

EXCLUSIVE: Napa JV quarterback speaks out on hazing scandal on ABC7 News at 11

The ABC7 News I-Team has an exclusive look inside the hazing scandal rocking Napa High School as the junior varsity quarterback, Johnny Torres fights to clear his name. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The ABC7 News I-Team has an exclusive look inside the hazing scandal rocking Napa High School.

The case centers around one day in the locker room at Napa High School last fall. For the first time, the quarterback of the junior varsity football team is speaking out about what happened -- and how he has been out of class for two months even though he says he did nothing wrong.

"I was angry, because all I want to do is play football and go to school. That's all I do," said JV quarterback Johnny Torres. "And now, school is getting taken away from me. It's like a real punch in the gut."

The I-Team has exclusive details of what happened in the locker room that day and about the criminal investigation now wrapping up.
The 15 and 16-year-old boys could face serious charges.

