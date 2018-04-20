FAA to order new inspections after fatal Southwest accident

JEFFREY COOK
In the next two weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration will order the inspection of at least 220 Boeing 737 engines following a deadly engine failure on a Southwest Airlines flight Tuesday.

The FAA will determine precisely which engines, and their fan blades, need to be inspected before the long-debated action will become an official order. There are more than 13,000 of these engines in service made by CFM International, jointly run by General Electric and a French company.

This directive first came about after a 2016 incident, also on Southwest, which a source tells ABC News was similar to the latest deadly incident. In both cases, metal fatigue appears to have led to a blade breaking and being ejected forward out of the engine, the National Transportation Safety Board told reporters this week.

Southwest already announced it is starting an "accelerated inspection" of its fleet after the deadly failure, and other airlines have announced their own inspection plans. American Airlines said it started additional inspections of its 737s before Tuesday's accident, while the directive was being debated.

The two pilots of Tuesday's Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, Captain Tammie Jo Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor, released a statement saying their "hearts are heavy."

"As captain and first officer of the crew of five who worked to serve our customers aboard Flight 1380 yesterday, we all feel we were simply doing our jobs. Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we all reflect on one family's profound loss. We joined our company today in focused work and interviews with investigators. We are not conducting media interviews and we ask that the public and the media respect our focus."

The NTSB investigation is expected to take 12 to 15 months.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
California death row inmate freed; no retrial planned
SJSU students propose homeless encampment on campus
E.coli outbreak is growing
Preps are underway for a Bay Area first known as 'Canna-Crawl'
Golden State Warriors widen series lead on Spurs to 3-0
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
At Shell Eco-Marathon, victory is measured in miles per gallon
Show More
Backlash over ADL's participation in Starbucks anti-bias training
Who's the boss? More American workers prefer to be their own boss
Hawaii storm described as 'earthquakes, fireworks'
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland unveils new outpatient center
VIDEO: Emotional Steve Kerr remembers Gregg Popovich's late wife
More News