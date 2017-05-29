MEMORIAL DAY

Fallen service members honored in San Francisco's Presidio

A flag is seen at a gravestone in San Francisco's Presidio on Monday, May 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hundreds of people came to the Presidio on Memorial Day to honor those who died fighting for the country.

There are 30,000 headstones at the national cemetery; each represents a child, brother, a parent, or a friend.

Several Boy Scouts troops came out two days earlier to plant flags in front of each headstone. Families came to decorate the graves with flowers today.


Americans have been celebrating Memorial Day for 149 years.

