Thanks to the #BoyScouts who planted a flag next to each grave in the Presidio's National Cemetery, especially SF's Troop 14. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/ik2myTqkQK — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) May 29, 2017

Hundreds of people came to the Presidio on Memorial Day to honor those who died fighting for the country.There are 30,000 headstones at the national cemetery; each represents a child, brother, a parent, or a friend.Several Boy Scouts troops came out two days earlier to plant flags in front of each headstone. Families came to decorate the graves with flowers today.Americans have been celebrating Memorial Day for 149 years.