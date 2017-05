Family and friends of a missing Concord man are asking for your help. Glen Kaplan, 49, was last seen on Sunday.His family says Kaplan left his home and made a stop at a duplex on Royal Ann Lane.On Monday, credit card charges show him buying gas at a Concord Arco station and withdrawing $60 from a credit union in Concord. The last ping from his cell phone on Tuesday came from Porterville, off Highway 99 between Fresno and Bakersfield.