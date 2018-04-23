Father charged after child found in suitcase is identified as his missing daughter

A dead baby girl found in a suitcase earlier this month has been identified as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia.A Port Authority employee completing a routine inspection midday April 11 found the child's remains in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, just a few miles away from lower Manhattan, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said previously.The child was identified as Te'Myah Plummer, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office. Her father, Travis Plummer, was arrested in Puerto Rico on April 19 and is awaiting extradition proceedings to Hudson County.Police in Richmond, Virginia, had asked for the public's help finding the girl and Plummer last month, according to a press release obtained by ABC News.They had not been seen since August, according to the press release, when it was believed they had moved to Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, area or Jersey City.Plummer has been charged with desecrating human remains.The child's cause and manner of death have not yet been shared publicly.