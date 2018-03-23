FBI and Air Force jointly investigating deadly vehicle crash at Travis Air Force Base

LUIS MARTINEZ
The FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations are jointly looking into why a vehicle crashed shortly afterward gaining access to Travis Air Force Base in California Wednesday night, the Air Force confirmed.

Investigators are trying to determine what the possible motive may have been for the incident that left the driver dead after the vehicle was engulfed in flames. A U.S. official said it appears that there were propane tanks inside the vehicle.

The vehicle gained access to the main gate at Travis, crashing shortly afterward and catching fire, the base said in a statement.

"The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement read. "There were no additional injuries."

The incident began when guards at the main checkpoint to enter Travis AFB saw a vehicle moving slowly towards the checkpoint, said a U.S. official.

When they motioned for the vehicle to stop the car ignited and ended up rolling onto a median towards the opposite lane of traffic, the official said.

It appeared there were propane tanks inside the vehicle, the U.S. official said.

There were no shots fired during the incident, a defense official told ABC News. The official added that the driver of the vehicle was a civilian, not a service member.

The U.S. official said investigators are looking at a broad range of potential motives, including whether the driver was mentally unstable, or whether it could be possible terrorism or a suicide.

The official said investigators are in the initial stages of the investigation and there are more questions than answers about this incident.

The Air Force said there are no current known threats to Travis or its community. The main gate has reopened, and all facilities are operating normally.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Elizabeth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Protests erupt in Sacramento after deadly officer-involved shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Professional basketball dancer, good Samaritan chase Castro Valley laptop thief
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
Show More
FDNY firefighter killed on movie set in Harlem fire
Napa school board votes to change mascot considered racist
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
Witnesses describe 'explosive' crash at Travis Air Force Base
PG&E unveils its new wildfire safety plan ahead of 2018 wildfire season
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
More Photos