FBI investigating suspicious packages arrest suspect in Seattle: Sources

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
Multiple independent sources with direct knowledge confirmed to ABC News that authorities have arrested a suspect in the Seattle area in connection with the suspicious packages sent to government facilities.

The FBI is investigating several suspicious packages found at military installations and government facilities around the Washington, D.C., area, the agency confirmed Monday.

The FBI said each package was collected for further analysis, and at least one contained explosive material.

Officials at Fort Belvoir in suburban Virginia confirmed to ABC News Monday night that a suspicious package was found there that afternoon, but it's now contained and rendered safe.

Michael Howard, an Army spokesman, confirmed reports that one of the suspicious packages was sent to National Defense University at Fort McNair around 8:30 a.m.

That package contained explosive material, testing positive for black powder and residue. An X-ray indicated a suspected GPS and an expedient fuse attached. The package was eventually rendered safe and no injuries were reported.

The FBI, Secret Service, and hazardous material and explosive ordnance disposal units responded to the scene, Howard said. The FBI is the lead law enforcement agency investigating, he added.

ABC News confirmed Tuesday that in addition to Fort McNair and Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in southeast Washington also received a suspicious package Monday.

"We are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region," a Department of Defense spokesperson said in a statement. "This incident is currently under investigation and we refer all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

