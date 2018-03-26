FBI investigating suspicious packages at DC-area military installations

The FBI is investigating several suspicious packages found at military installations and government facilities around the Washington, D.C., area, the agency confirmed Monday.
The FBI said each package was collected for further analysis, but it was not clear as of Monday evening whether they contained any active explosive devices or anything else potentially harmful.
Officials at Fort Belvoir in suburban Virginia confirmed to ABC News Monday night that a suspicious package was found there that afternoon, but it's now contained and rendered safe.
Officials at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in southeast Washington, which was reported to also have received a suspicious package Monday, would not confirm whether something was found.
A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said: "Please refer all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We cannot confirm or deny there was a suspicious package on the installation."
