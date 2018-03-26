FBI investigating suspicious packages at DC-area military installations

The FBI is investigating several suspicious packages found at military installations and government facilities around the Washington, D.C., area, the agency confirmed Monday.

The FBI said each package was collected for further analysis, but it was not clear as of Monday evening whether they contained any active explosive devices or anything else potentially harmful.

Officials at Fort Belvoir in suburban Virginia confirmed to ABC News Monday night that a suspicious package was found there that afternoon, but it's now contained and rendered safe.

Officials at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in southeast Washington, which was reported to also have received a suspicious package Monday, would not confirm whether something was found.

A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said: "Please refer all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We cannot confirm or deny there was a suspicious package on the installation."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights
SUV pulled from Lake Merritt after couple found dead
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
Bay Area doctors making big impact in Mali
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
March roars after a parched February
Zuckerberg invited to testify at Senate Committee hearing
Show More
San Francisco 'March for our Lives' organizer talks about event
San Mateo schools on alert after alleged shooting threat
West Contra Costa School District considers removing school resource officers
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
New smartphone app to help schools facing active shooters
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos