OROVILLE DAM

Federal aid approved for Oroville Dam spillway repairs

Water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OROVILLE, Calif. --
Gov. Jerry Brown says the federal government has approved aid to support the rebuilding of the shore of a damaged Northern California dam and help the affected communities.

Brown said Tuesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved two recent aid requests made by his office. Last week, Brown requested a presidential disaster declaration for California to reinforce recovery efforts following January storms that caused flooding, mudslides, power outages and damaged critical infrastructure across the state.

The governor thanked FEMA for moving quickly, saying "the federal aid will get money and resources where it's needed most."

Earlier Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said President Donald Trump is keeping a "close eye" on the public safety crisis caused by the Oroville Dam.
Click here for more of ABC7 News' photos, video and stories on the Oroville Dam.
Related Topics:
newsoroville damevacuationjerry brownmoneycaliforniau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OROVILLE DAM
Oroville residents return home after evacuation order lifted
VIDEO: CHP officers celebrate boy's birthday in Oroville shelter
Officials give update on Oroville Dam - WATCH LIVE
VIDEO: Oroville Dam evacuation orders lifted
More oroville dam
NEWS
US will not insist on two-state solution in Middle East: White House official
CHP says damage to cars on 680 from road debris, not thrown objects
Oroville residents return home after evacuation order lifted
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
More News
Top Stories
SF city attorney files lawsuit against alleged brothel
Oroville residents return home after evacuation order lifted
CHP says damage to cars on 680 from road debris, not thrown objects
Oakland artist building shut down after fire
White House says Michael Flynn posed a trust problem
Police search for suspect near Rockridge BART
Consumer Report's online dating success survey
Show More
Colt thriving one year after being rescued from East Bay ravine
Pedestrian killed in car crash in Hayward
Mysterious bright light in Bay Area sky was missile test
Harrison Ford landing mishap investigated by FAA
Report: BART staffing empty Warm Springs station in Fremont
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors Fans
PHOTOS: Michael Finney answers consumer questions in Daly City
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
More Photos