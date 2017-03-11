NEWS

Fire consumes hazardous materials at Stanford Medical School

EMBED </>More News Videos

Whatever hazardous materials were in a room at the Stanford Medical School where a fire broke out this morning were consumed by the fire. (KGO-TV)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Whatever hazardous materials were in a room at the Stanford Medical School where a fire broke out this morning were consumed by the fire, a deputy fire chief with the Palo Alto Fire Department said.

Firefighters were working earlier to determine what hazardous materials were in the third floor room of the Pathology Department.

But because the fire consumed the materials, firefighters haven't been able to find out what those materials were and hospital officials haven't been able to tell fire officials yet, Deputy Chief Catherine Capriles said.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. in the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Drive.

It started as a two-alarm fire but was upgraded to three alarms before firefighters evacuated an area around the room and extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, which did not affect any hospital buildings where patients were being treated.

But fire officials have closed the hospital's main entrance, which is at 300 Pasteur Drive, Capriles said. Patients and visitors are being directed to enter the hospital through the emergency room entrance on Quarry Road.

The main hospital entrance was expected to be open again at about 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newsfirehazmatfirefightersStanford UniversityPalo Alto
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
More News
Top Stories
Spurs roll over Warriors in 107-85 win
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Obamas meet Bono for lunch in NYC
Grandfather of slain Indiana teen pleads for help: 'Somebody knows something'
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Show More
Kerr's call to rest stars on back-to-back part of modern NBA reality
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody
Search efforts intensify for missing woman in Woodside
More News
Top Video
Missing Woodside hiker found alive
ABC7 News Weather forecast for Sunday morning
#7Things to know before the Warriors face the Spurs
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
More Video