Fire damages medical clinic, business in South San Francisco

Several businesses and a medical clinic were damaged after a fire broke out at a building at El Camino Real and Westborough Boulevarda in South San Francisco Sunday morning.Fire fighters were able to contain the fire to just one unit of a business complex, but the fire damage inside the medical clinic is pretty bad.There were no injuries reported as the business was closed.The fire and water damage inside is extensive, which isn't good news for patients of the medical clinic, including one woman who is fighting cancer. "I'll try to find a hospital or somewhere else where I can get a test done because I have to have the test done before I can see the doctor and the heart doctor wants me on Wednesday," patient Rosalie Asciutto said.There is no word just yet on how the fire started, but it's clear the building will not be open for a while.A witness told ABC7 News fire crews from a few neighboring city's responded to the fire and were able to extinguish it pretty quickly, but unfortunately the repairs will take longer.