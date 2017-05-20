NEWS

Fire officials respond to BART train derailment in Daly City

EMBED </>More Videos

A BART train derailed near the Daly City station Saturday afternoon, forcing passengers to be evacuated. (KGO)

Fire officials are responding to a BART train derailment in Daly City Saturday afternoon.


Around 24 passengers on the nine-car train were being evacuated after two of the cars went off the tracks near the Daly City station.
No injuries were reported.


Service was stopped between the Balboa Park and Colma stations in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions due to the disabled train. Mutual Aid is provided by Cal Train, Muni and Samtrans for service between those stations.
