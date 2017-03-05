NEWS

Fire prompts evacuations at Vallejo motel

Crews evacuated a motel on Lincoln Road E. in Vallejo Sunday after a 2-alarm fire broke out. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO,Calif. (KGO) --
Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a motel on Lincoln Road E. in Vallejo this morning.

The Travel Inn was evacuated, but the Vallejo Fire Department reported that there may have possibly been some people trapped in multiple rooms.


officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

