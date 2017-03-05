Fire prompts evacuations at Vallejo motel

Structure Fire/ Travel Inn/ Lincoln Rd E/ Possible Subjects Trapped In Multiple Rooms/ Evacuations In Place/ E22 Initiating Fire Attack — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017

Structure Fire/ 100 Block Lincoln Rd E/ Rear Structure At Travel Inn Fully Involved/ E22 E24 E21 T21 Batt21 En Route — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017

#LincolnRdCommand Ordering All Personnel To Switch To Defensive Fire Attack — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017

Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a motel on Lincoln Road E. in Vallejo this morning.The Travel Inn was evacuated, but the Vallejo Fire Department reported that there may have possibly been some people trapped in multiple rooms.officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.