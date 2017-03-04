NEWS

Fire under BART tracks in Walnut Creek traps 400 passengers on train

A stranded BART train is seen in Walnut Creek California on Saturday March 4, 2017. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
A fire under the tracks at the Walnut Creek BART station halted service and trapped 400 passengers on a train Saturday evening.

Flames and smoke could be seen below the track area at the station around 6 p.m., and service in the area was halted.

The problem was first reported around 5:50 p.m.

The fire is affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line. No injuries were immediately reported.

