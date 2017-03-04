Currently, 400 people on a BART train waiting to be evacuated. No danger to passengers from fire #BARTIC pic.twitter.com/h7WzAenLzA — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 5, 2017

BART svc has stopped between ROCK and PHIL due to an equipment prob on PITT line. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 5, 2017

Power crews in route. Bus bridge requested. https://t.co/ZPmCNGgOnR — SFBART (@SFBART) March 5, 2017

A fire under the tracks at the Walnut Creek BART station halted service and trapped 400 passengers on a train Saturday evening.Flames and smoke could be seen below the track area at the station around 6 p.m., and service in the area was halted.The problem was first reported around 5:50 p.m.The fire is affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line. No injuries were immediately reported.