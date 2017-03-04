WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --A fire under the tracks at the Walnut Creek BART station halted service and trapped 400 passengers on a train Saturday evening.
Flames and smoke could be seen below the track area at the station around 6 p.m., and service in the area was halted.
The problem was first reported around 5:50 p.m.
The fire is affecting service along the entire Pittsburg/Bay Point line. No injuries were immediately reported.
Currently, 400 people on a BART train waiting to be evacuated. No danger to passengers from fire #BARTIC pic.twitter.com/h7WzAenLzA— Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 5, 2017
BART svc has stopped between ROCK and PHIL due to an equipment prob on PITT line.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 5, 2017
Power crews in route. Bus bridge requested. https://t.co/ZPmCNGgOnR— SFBART (@SFBART) March 5, 2017