Firefighter who died battling blaze in building used for movie set is honored

A 37-year-old firefighter who died battling a blaze at a site where an Edward Norton and Bruce Willis movie was being filmed was eulogized while the building is set to get torn down.

New York City Fire Department Lt. Michael Davidson, a husband and father of three, was honored by family and friends Sunday at the first of two wakes for the firefighting veteran who died after battling a fire at a Harlem building that formerly housed a jazz club.

"Mike was just a terrific person," Fire Capt. Robert Allen said at the wake on Long Island where hundreds of fellow firefighters lined the street saluting Davidson's coffin as it was brought inside the funeral home. A second and final viewing was scheduled for today, with the funeral to be held Tuesday morning at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Davidson is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters, ages 7, 3, and 1; and a son, age 6.

He was recognized several times throughout his career for his bravery, the fire department wrote on Facebook.

The cause of death was smoke inhalation, the New York City Medical Examiner's office said Monday.

Meanwhile, the building that was the site of Thursday's fire is set to demolished as early as today because it is "structurally unsound."

The building was being used as a movie set for a film starring Ed Norton and Bruce Willis.

"It's devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life," Norton wrote in a post on Instagram, adding that the film's team "is committed to honoring him and assisting his family." In a separate statement, the film's team extends their "deepest condolences to the family of Michael R. Davidson"

Though officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire, a New York City official told WABC on Friday that it appears to have started in the rear of the cellar, and that the boiler and electrical system remain of interest to investigators. The boiler was being worked on earlier in the week of the fire.

Davidson was separated from his unit while fighting the five-alarm fire and was later found unconscious. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-veteran of the city fire department, Davidson was posthumously promoted on Saturday.

"Our city lost a hero, and we honor the sacrifice of one of New York City's bravest - his death is a heartbreaking tragedy and 8.5 million New Yorkers are in solidarity with his family," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"Lieutenant Davidson was a natural-born leader and dedicated member of the FDNY who died fighting and serving our city," the city's fire commissioner said. "He had all the qualities of an officer and more - his promotion is well-deserved."

Donations to support Davidson's family are being collected through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has pledged $100,000 to help pay off the family's mortgage.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Calif. sues Trump administration over citizenship query in census
Fatal officer-involved shooting investigation of unarmed man Stephon Clark underway
Protesters rally against Urban Shield funding in Alameda County
Man in custody after allegedly making school shooting threat in San Mateo
NVIDIA suspending self-driving tests across the globe
Fire chief: Tesla crash shows electric car fires could strain department resources
Retired justice urges repeal of Second Amendment
Water park co-owner arrested on charges of murder, child endangerment
Show More
Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument
Sportswear company makes yoga pants with gun pockets
President Donald Trump benefiting from economic policies
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Dog owners warned about treats making pets sick
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
PHOTOS: Puppies at ABC7 for 2018 National Puppy Day event
PHOTOS: #PuppiesOn7 in honor of National Puppy Day 2018
More Photos