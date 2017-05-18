Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in San Jose

Firefighters are currently battling a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building in San Jose, fire officials said.According to San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort, at 3:02 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to an abandoned building at 1064 S. White Road.The building is the former location of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.According to Van Elgort, the active two-alarm blaze is fully involved with heavy fire, and fire crews are expected to be on scene untillater this morning.There are no reports of injuries and the cause is underinvestigation, Van Elgort said.Further details were not immediately available.