NEWS

Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in San Jose

Firefighters are currently battling a two-alarm blaze at an abandoned building in San Jose, fire officials said.

According to San Jose fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort, at 3:02 a.m. fire crews were dispatched to an abandoned building at 1064 S. White Road.

The building is the former location of an O'Reilly Auto Parts store.

According to Van Elgort, the active two-alarm blaze is fully involved with heavy fire, and fire crews are expected to be on scene until
later this morning.

There are no reports of injuries and the cause is under
investigation, Van Elgort said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
Robert Mueller appointed special counsel to oversee Russia probe
TSA adding additional agents ahead of busy summer travel season
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden rocker, dead at 52
Trace amounts of pesticides found in San Francisco Bay
Former SF AG appointed as special counsel to Russia investigation
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
SF family seeks help finding missing Uber driver
Oakland Mayor calls on residents to report potholes with new app
Special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
Show More
Durant renovates basketball courts in Oakland
7 On Your Side reports on problems caused by low-e glass windows
Google unveils new products at developers conference in Mountain View
Concord principal against effort to split district
Authorities: East Bay car fire suspect may be responsible for more arsons
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos