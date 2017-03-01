NEWS

Firefighters control apartment fire in South San Francisco

Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment in South San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters knocked down a 3-alarm fire at an apartment building on Olive Avenue at California Avenue in South San Francisco.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at a three-story apartment building. It started in a second floor apartment and spread to another on the third floor.

No injuries were reported. It isn't known if anyone was inside the apartment when the fire started. The fire department can only confirm that no one was inside when they arrived.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.
newsapartment firefirefightersSouth San Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
