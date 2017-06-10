NEWS

Flock of geese poop on 17 people at Disneyland

EMBED </>More Videos

A flock of geese defecated on 17 people while flying over Disneyland Friday night, according to Anaheim police. (Jae C. Hong)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. --
A flock of geese defecated on 17 people while flying over Disneyland Friday night, according to Anaheim police.

The incident, reported about 9:45 p.m., was scary enough that a hazmat team responded to the scene in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle.

Six kids and 11 adults were hit, police said. No one was hurt.

Everyone was able to clean themselves off after the scare, and Anaheim PD tweeted "all guests are healthy and happy."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsgeesedisneylandviraldisneygrossAnaheim
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee
3 US soldiers killed in Taliban-claimed attack by Afghan soldier
Anti-Sharia marches lead to fighting and arrests
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
More News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
2 toddlers die after being left in car for 15 hours
Anti-Sharia law rally planned in Santa Clara Saturday
Tyson recalls chicken due to undeclared allergens
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes of I-580 in Livermore
Cavs beat Warriors 137-116 in heated Game 4 of NBA Finals
Show More
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
Suspects seriously hurt after chase ends in fiery crash in La Mirada
MUGSHOTS: 12 alleged gang members arrested in turf war
Top Republican trio urges Trump to act on Russia
2 SF cops hurt in rollover collision on Great Highway
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Warriors arrive in the Bay Area for Game 5 of the NBA Finals
12-year-old helps deliver baby brother
USS Gabrielle Giffords military ship commissioned in her honor
2 hospitalized after Brentwood officer-involved shooting
More Video