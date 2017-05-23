Former De La Salle football player found guilty of rape

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --A former De La Salle High School football player has been found guilty of rape.
RELATED: De la Salle student arrested for alleged sexual assault
He was a 15-year-old freshman when the assault happened in November on campus following a De La Salle varsity team playoff game.
The boy's dad, who is a registered sex offender, earlier told the East Bay Times the sex was "consensual."
EXCLUSIVE: Victim's dad speaks out in alleged De La Salle Assault
The girl's father disputes that claim.