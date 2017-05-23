NEWS

Former De La Salle football player found guilty of rape

A former De La Salle High School football player has been found guilty of rape. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A former De La Salle High School football player has been found guilty of rape.

RELATED: De la Salle student arrested for alleged sexual assault

He was a 15-year-old freshman when the assault happened in November on campus following a De La Salle varsity team playoff game.

The boy's dad, who is a registered sex offender, earlier told the East Bay Times the sex was "consensual."

EXCLUSIVE: Victim's dad speaks out in alleged De La Salle Assault

The girl's father disputes that claim.
