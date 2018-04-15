Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health: Family spokesman

BILL HUTCHINSON
Former First Lady Barbara Bush, who has been battling congestive heart failure, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and go home from a hospital to be "surrounded by a family she adores," according to a statement released Sunday by the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

Mrs. Bush, 92, has been hospitalized several times in Houston, Texas, over the past year to be treated for chronic pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure, her family has said.

"Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment, and instead will focus on comfort care," read a statement released by her husband's office.

"It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself -- thanks to her abiding faith, but for others," the statement reads. "She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

In January, Mrs. Bush and her husband were hospitalized at the same time. She was being treated by bronchitis and the nation's 41st president was being treated for pneumonia.

Barbara Bush served as the country's first lady from 1989 to 1993. She is the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States.
