Former Oakland drug dealer to be released from prison

A former East Bay drug dealer serving a 35-year sentence will be released, thanks to President Obama. Daryl Lamar Reed, 48, had his sentence commuted by the president in August.Reed was 20 years old when he was found guilty of distributing crack and cocaine in 1990. He was a kingpin in Oakland's crack cocaine drug trade.As part of the Reagan Era's war on drugs, Reed got a stiff sentence of 35 years in prison.Russ Giantini, a former Alameda County deputy district attorney, said he's shocked and that Reed should stay in prison.