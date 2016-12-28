NEWS

Former Oakland drug dealer to be released from prison

Daryl Lamar Reed, 48, had his sentence commuted by the president in August. (Photo by Delores Stephens)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A former East Bay drug dealer serving a 35-year sentence will be released, thanks to President Obama. Daryl Lamar Reed, 48, had his sentence commuted by the president in August.

Reed was 20 years old when he was found guilty of distributing crack and cocaine in 1990. He was a kingpin in Oakland's crack cocaine drug trade.

As part of the Reagan Era's war on drugs, Reed got a stiff sentence of 35 years in prison.

Russ Giantini, a former Alameda County deputy district attorney, said he's shocked and that Reed should stay in prison.
