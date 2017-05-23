NEWS

Former San Leandro inmate flees during hospital transport

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
A former San Leandro inmate who was being transported to a hospital due to medical issues Tuesday morning allegedly ran away.

The man identified as William Epting had been arrested for domestic violence and had medical issues while he was in jail.

Epting was released, so he could be transported to a facility at Foothill Boulevard and Fairmont Drive.

ABC7 News learned the incident may have happened at the John George Psychiatric Hospital, but police have not confirmed that due to patient privacy rights.

Epting is considered missing at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
