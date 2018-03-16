  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Fourth nor'easter this month could hit Northeast next week

MAX GOLEMBO
Spring is finally here next week -- but Mother Nature may not be done battering the Northeast with rain, snow and wind.

Another nor'easter -- the fourth storm this month -- could slam into the region just as the season is about to change.

The storm is moving slowly from the Rockies and could bring severe weather to the central and southern U.S. on Monday.

That could mean more snow for the northern Plains.

By Wednesday or Thursday, the Interstate-95 corridor could see the worst of the storm.

Two weather models have the storm system barrelling north on different tracks.

A European forecast says heavy snow is possible more inland from West Virginia to upstate New York, while the American model says the storm will be more coastal -- and slamming into New Jersey, Long Island and perhaps New York City.

If the latter model proves true, Washington, D.C., will be mostly spared.

Meanwhile, a mudslide in Malibu, California, Thursday morning closed down a road, potentially for several more days.

Storms also brought as much as 16 inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains over the last 24 hours.

Snow and high-wind alerts have been issued in 18 states from California all the way to West Virginia.

With two storm systems looming, the first of those this morning is stretching all the way from the Gulf Coast to the Upper Plains, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the south and more heavy snow in the north.

By this afternoon and evening, showers and severe storms are expected from Missouri to Louisiana. Some of the rainstorms may contain damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Up north, snowfall will spread from the Dakotas into Iowa.

By Saturday, that storm system will weaken but still bring mixed precipitation from Illinois to West Virginia. The Southeast may see some stronger storms as well.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos