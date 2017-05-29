NEWS

Fremont police say officer shot pipe-wielding suspect

Fremont police say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. (KGO-TV)

Police said an officer shot someone this afternoon in Fremont.

The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of

Mowry Avenue and Blacow Road, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.

The person who was shot was taken to a trauma center.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
