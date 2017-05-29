Fremont police say officer shot pipe-wielding suspect

Woman who witnessed officer shoot a suspect in #Fremont says officer yelled for man to drop what he was carrying; looked like a 3ft pipe pic.twitter.com/oAC4XN2Dv6 — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 30, 2017

#Fremont PD: officer responding to report of person waving a pipe around, threatening people. pic.twitter.com/I0W7KeidyG — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 30, 2017

#Fremont PD: One officer shot the man; unknown how many times. Man taken to trauma center; condition unknown. — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 30, 2017

Police said an officer shot someone this afternoon in Fremont.The shooting occurred at about 4 p.m. near the intersection ofMowry Avenue and Blacow Road, police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.The person who was shot was taken to a trauma center.No other information was immediately available.