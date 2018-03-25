From Alabama to Alaska, all 50 states had March for Our Lives protests

M.L. NESTEL
Hundreds of thousands of energized protesters rallied in all 50 states and in Washington, D.C., in the March for Our Lives demanding action toward ending gun violence in the U.S.

The marches Saturday came a little more than a month after the Valentine's Day school rampage in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and teachers.

The largest turnout was in the nation's capital, but solidarity was shown nationwide with protesters from toddlers to grandparents joining to echo the call of Parkland's high school students that "enough is enough."

From bullseyes printed on kids' T-shirts in Alaska to "fists in the air!" rallying cries in Alabama, here are some of the sights and sounds from the day.

Alabama

Alaska

Washington, D.C.

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa
Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina
North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

ABC News' Alexandra Faul, Dennis Powell, Samantha Reilly, Nataly Pak, Devin Garbitt and Merdie Nzanga contributed to this report.

