Game on! Warriors leading the Cavs in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Warriors' Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry react during Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
A shaky first few minutes are long forgotten, and Golden State leads Cleveland 60-52 after the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Stephen Curry started the game wearing a sleeve over his elbow, then got rid of it quickly - and made two 3-pointers late in the quarter, including one officially from 31 feet that looked much deeper.

The Warriors had four consecutive dunks in one stretch of the first, Kevin Durant finished the period with 10 points and five assists, and Andre Iguodala's 3-pointer at the buzzer of the quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead.

LeBron James had 13 points and five rebounds in the quarter for Cleveland, playing all 12 minutes. The Cavaliers gave up 22 points in the paint, and let the Warriors turn eight offensive rebounds into 12 second-chance points.

PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
