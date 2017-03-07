MARINES

General says misconduct allegations are embarrassing to Marines and Nation

Lieutenant General Robert Neller expressed his thoughts on the alleged misconduct involving photos of female Marines saying the situation promoting sexual violence is embarrassing to both the Marines and the nation as a whole. (KGO-TV)

The commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps says the revelation of a military social media group promoting sexual violence is embarrassing to the Marine Corps and the nation.

Lieutenant General Robert Neller issued a video statement Tuesday regarding a private Facebook group and closed website called Marines United, which features salacious photos of female service members.

he says it's time for Marines to do some serious soul searching.

"We are all in 24-7 and if that commitment to your excellence interferes with your 'me' time or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our Corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine,'" Neller stated.
The general says he's committed to the investigation process and is urging Marines to report any other behavior like this.

