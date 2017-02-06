IMMIGRATION

Young girl separated from family for years in Yemen reunited in San Francisco

EMBED </>More News Videos

A young girl separated from her family for several years is now reunited with her loved ones after arriving in San Francisco Sunday. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A young girl separated from her family for several years is now reunited with her loved ones after arriving in San Francisco Sunday.

Eman Ali received her visa on January 26th, one day before the president issued the travel ban.

When a judge issued the restraining order Friday she started to head this way with her father.

Ali's sister greeted them at the airport while her mother and other sister waited at home in Los Banos for her return.

Eman's story began 12 years ago when her mother - a U.S. citizen - was travelling and gave birth to her in Yemen. But, it wasn't until this past Friday, when a federal judge in Seattle signed an order to temporarily stop President Donald Trump's travel ban that Eman accompanied by her father was able to complete her journey home to California.

"Waiting for a long time, it's seven years already, so after seven years, finally we home," Eman's father Ahmed told ABC7 News.
After leaving SFO the Ali family drove to Los Banos where Eman, a new U.S. citizen is now home with her mother, father and sisters.
Related Topics:
newsyemenimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald TrumppoliticsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
IMMIGRATION
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call
Ruling on President Trump's travel ban expected soon
San Francisco court denies DoJ's request for travel ban reinstatement
More immigration
NEWS
Iran suggests it will limit issuing of US visas
Suspicious package clear, Hayward BART reopens
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Bay Area companies join legal fight against immigration order
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Approaching storm to bring heavy rain to Bay Area
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
Show More
Drifters plead guilty to San Francisco, Fairfax killings
Drones light up sky behind Lady Gaga during halftime show
Appeals court to hear oral arguments over phone call
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Rickey Henderson Field to be dedicated April 3
More News
Top Video
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
Relentless rain starting to take toll on parts of Bay Area
Drones light up sky behind Lady Gaga during halftime show
Oakland store in danger of closing, cites protests as cause
More Video