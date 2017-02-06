A young girl separated from her family for several years is now reunited with her loved ones after arriving in San Francisco Sunday.Eman Ali received her visa on January 26th, one day before the president issued the travel ban.When a judge issued the restraining order Friday she started to head this way with her father.Ali's sister greeted them at the airport while her mother and other sister waited at home in Los Banos for her return.Eman's story began 12 years ago when her mother - a U.S. citizen - was travelling and gave birth to her in Yemen. But, it wasn't until this past Friday, when a federal judge in Seattle signed an order to temporarily stop President Donald Trump's travel ban that Eman accompanied by her father was able to complete her journey home to California."Waiting for a long time, it's seven years already, so after seven years, finally we home," Eman's father Ahmed told ABC7 News.After leaving SFO the Ali family drove to Los Banos where Eman, a new U.S. citizen is now home with her mother, father and sisters.