OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Among the fans attending Game 1 of the NBA Finals is hip hop artist Capital D, a man who also happens to be the team's top lawyer in the front office.
It's just a means of expression for David Kelly, a master of language who likes to write, whether those words are legal or from the street.
"You have your slang, your street terms and then business terms that becomes slang that people don't recognize as slang," Kelly said. "People like to say iterate, innovate, ideate. Those are slang words in the business world."
He grew up in Chicago, and dropped out of Howard University for a record deal before heading back to college to attended law school. He still kept performing, and there's a lesson in that about having back-up plans.
"Create options. Go for it. Chase the dream. But, create options for yourself," he said.
