Good Samaritan pulls driver from submerged car near Livermore

A Good Samaritan pulled a driver from a partially submerged car near Livermore, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 2017. (Photo by CHP)

LIVERMORE, Calif. --
An Alameda County resident on Tuesday possibly saved the life of a driver trapped in a partially submerged vehicle in a creek northwest of Livermore, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Officers were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a crash on Highland Road near Collier Canyon Road.

A 1996 Toyota Corolla had been traveling east on Highland Road when the 20-year-old driver lost control of the car on a curve and it overturned in a creek.

The passenger compartment of the vehicle was nearly full of water when a nearby resident showed up, CHP officials said.

The resident used a pickaxe to shatter the rear window of the car and then pulled the driver from it, according to the CHP.

The driver suffered only minor injuries.

"I am very proud of this citizen for courageously responding to and assisting at this collision scene," CHP Cmdr. Christopher Sherry said in a statement. "This incident could've ended horribly and tragically. He is a true hero."

CHP officials did not say yet whether the resident will receive an award for his bravery.
