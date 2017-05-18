TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK

Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver who ran from wreckage

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, leaves work Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York, near the site of a deadly car crash in Times Square. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

WABC
NEW YORK --
After a car barreled through Times Square, allegedly driven by a man high on drugs, some bystanders came to the aid of the victims he hit as others went after the suspect.

RELATED: Sources say Times Square driver was apparently high on K2

Photographers snapped pictures of suspect Richard Rojas, 26, after he climbed from the wrecked car and ran through the street.

He was tackled by a group that included a ticket seller and a muscular door supervisor at a nearby Planet Hollywood restaurant.

Ken Bradix, a longtime Planet Hollywood employee, works right near the site of the deadly crash that killed an 18-year-old woman, and injured 22 others.

Bradix and a sightseeing ticket seller wrestled the fleeing suspect to the ground before police took over.

ABC News spoke to Bradix about his heroics, you can read his interview here.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly Times Square crash.
Related Topics:
newstimes square pedestrians strucktimes squaregood samaritancar crashwoman killedpedestrian injuredpedestriansnypdpoliceNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TIMES SQUARE PEDESTRIANS STRUCK
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
More times square pedestrians struck
NEWS
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
More News
Top Stories
Tears flow as parents of Sierra LaMar give victim impact statements
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Police say Bay Area child sex case involves 7 victims, ages 3 to 13
7 on Your Side helps family with Nintendo Switch delivery
2 sentenced in hate crime attack on Richmond Sikh man
Richard Branson talks Virgin Sport, works out in SF
Show More
Massive sculpture of Venus debuts in SF
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Consumer Reports: Tips on talking about money with family
Several injured in small fire at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Bay Area Weekend Events: Dorthea Lange photo exhibit, Smuin ballet, Free Moana showing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos