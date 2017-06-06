SANCTUARY CITIES

Hayward apologizes for taco pun used in sanctuary protection meeting tweet

This screengrab shows a tweet by the City of Hayward on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. --
A Bay Area city is apologizing for using a taco pun in an official tweet to promote a council meeting to discuss sanctuary protections.

Hayward issued a tweet with an illustration of a taco, urging the public "Let's Taco Bout It."

City spokesman Chuck Finnie says the meme was not related to the topic of sanctuary status. He says city officials are "upset and embarrassed" by the inappropriate tweet and tweeted an apology.


The meme was developed by the city's social media team to promote city council meetings, which are held on Tuesdays, and is a play on the phrase "Taco Tuesdays."

The Hayward City Council will consider Tuesday whether to formally declare itself a "sanctuary city" for people in the country illegally. Many are from Mexico.

