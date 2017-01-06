NEWS

Helmet cam video shows firefighters battling 3-alarm Oakland fire

A 3-alarm fire is seen from helmet camera video in Oakland on Friday Jan. 6, 2017. (@OaklandFireLive)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Helmet camera video shows a raging 3-alarm fire from the firefighter's perspective as they battled the blaze in Oakland Thursday morning.

RELATED: Firefighters respond to 3-alarm Oakland fire

Firefighters responded the the 3-alarm fire in the 3800 block of Harrison street after it was first reported around 4:05 a.m.

The video shows firefighters navigating a smoky hallway with flames whipping the ceiling.

The video was released by OaklandFireLive, an unofficial Twitter account linked to the Oakland Fire Department.
Related Topics:
newsfirefirefightersamazing videobuilding firehouse firebody camerascaught on cameraOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Kerry Says Mexico Won't Pay for Wall
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
More News
Top Stories
At least 5 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Florida airport
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Disabled BART train cleared at West Oakland station
San Francisco police investigate officer-involved shooting
USGS readies monitoring equipment for weekend storm
Mack to take center stage when Raiders face Texans on ABC7
Tilikum, orca that killed trainer at SeaWorld Orlando, has died
Show More
Oakland firefighters battle 3-alarm fire on Harrison
SF's 911 system fully restored after power outage
22-month-old girl stable as police investigate Oakland shooting
Police say three shot two killed in San Jose
East Bay senator proposes legislation to prevent another Ghost Ship fire
More News
Photos
White House photographer shares top photos of 2016
PHOTOS: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Children's TV show host 'King Norman' dies
PHOTOS: Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards
More Photos