I just woke up to children screaming "help, save me" and look outside then building across the street is burning. Help here now. pic.twitter.com/Y7ocvetR2Y — DOMINIQUE (@coeurdartichaut) January 6, 2017

Helmet camera video shows a raging 3-alarm fire from the firefighter's perspective as they battled the blaze in Oakland Thursday morning.Firefighters responded the the 3-alarm fire in the 3800 block of Harrison street after it was first reported around 4:05 a.m.The video shows firefighters navigating a smoky hallway with flames whipping the ceiling.The video was released by OaklandFireLive, an unofficial Twitter account linked to the Oakland Fire Department.