OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Helmet camera video shows a raging 3-alarm fire from the firefighter's perspective as they battled the blaze in Oakland Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded the the 3-alarm fire in the 3800 block of Harrison street after it was first reported around 4:05 a.m.
A look inside Harrison St Fire.@KTVU @kron4news @abc7newsbayarea @CBSSF #oakland pic.twitter.com/ZvlBhATGEk— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 6, 2017
The video shows firefighters navigating a smoky hallway with flames whipping the ceiling.
The video was released by OaklandFireLive, an unofficial Twitter account linked to the Oakland Fire Department.
I just woke up to children screaming "help, save me" and look outside then building across the street is burning. Help here now. pic.twitter.com/Y7ocvetR2Y— DOMINIQUE (@coeurdartichaut) January 6, 2017