Homicide investigation underway in San Leandro

Homicide investigation in San Leandro, California, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) --
A homicide investigation is underway in a San Leandro neighborhood after the body of a 41-year old man was found inside a home on Selbourne Drive.

According to our media partner the East Bay Times, investigators were responding to a fight in the street, they saw a trail of blood, followed it and found the man. They haven't said how he was killed. Officers are actively looking for the killer and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alameda County sheriff's office.
